Shepard was active for Monday's 24-22 win over the Packers but didn't play any snaps on offense or special teams.

Even with fellow slot receiver Parris Campbell (knee) missing the Week 14 contest, Shepard wasn't part of the Giants' wideout rotation. The Giants' decision to keep Shepard on the bench the entire night was somewhat surprising, considering the 30-year-old had drawn 10 targets over the team's last three games before a Week 13 bye. If Campbell is back in action for this Sunday's game against the Saints, Shepard could be a healthy inactive for the contest.