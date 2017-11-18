Giants' Sterling Shepard: Added to injury report
Shepard has been added to the Giants' injury report for Sunday's game against the Chiefs due to an illness.
Shepard was a full participant at practice throughout the week, so the illness he is suffering from must have just came on. Due to a plethora of injures at wide receiver this season Shepard has emerged as the Giants' No. 1 threat at the position. He hauled in a season high 11 receptions for 142-yards last week against the 49ers. Roger Lewis and Tavarres King would presumably benefit in targets should Shepard ultimately sit out, while Evan Engram could see even more looks at tight end.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Posts career high in receiving yards•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ties for team lead in receiving•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Clears final hurdle for return•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Expects to play Sunday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Practicing Monday•
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Sleepers: Opportunity in Jacksonville
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, as well as daily options...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
What you missed: Mariota struggles
The Titans were blown out on Thursday Night Football, as Marcus Mariota's disappointing season...