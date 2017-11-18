Giants' Sterling Shepard: Added to injury report

Shepard has been added to the Giants' injury report for Sunday's game against the Chiefs due to an illness.

Shepard was a full participant at practice throughout the week, so the illness he is suffering from must have just came on. Due to a plethora of injures at wide receiver this season Shepard has emerged as the Giants' No. 1 threat at the position. He hauled in a season high 11 receptions for 142-yards last week against the 49ers. Roger Lewis and Tavarres King would presumably benefit in targets should Shepard ultimately sit out, while Evan Engram could see even more looks at tight end.