Giants' Sterling Shepard: Another full practice Thursday

Shepard (concussion) practiced fully Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, coach Pat Shurmur expects Shepard to get out of the concussion protocol prior to Sunday's game at Chicago, but his evaluation in front of an independent neurologist won't happen until Friday, at the earliest. While Shepard has logged back-to-back full practices, it should be noted he logged three in row Week 9 before having a recurrence of symptoms and reentering the protocol. As a result, nothing is guaranteed with the health of the fourth-year wide receiver.

