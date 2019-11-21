Giants' Sterling Shepard: Another full practice Thursday
Shepard (concussion) practiced fully Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, coach Pat Shurmur expects Shepard to get out of the concussion protocol prior to Sunday's game at Chicago, but his evaluation in front of an independent neurologist won't happen until Friday, at the earliest. While Shepard has logged back-to-back full practices, it should be noted he logged three in row Week 9 before having a recurrence of symptoms and reentering the protocol. As a result, nothing is guaranteed with the health of the fourth-year wide receiver.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Trending in right direction•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Puts in full practice•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Coach optimistic for Week 12 return•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Takes part in practice•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ready to resume practicing•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Out for another week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
There are plenty of question marks on the injury report in Week 12, beginning with a Thursday...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Start Walker?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including how he's handling...
-
WR Preview: Play Hilton if he plays?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 12, including...
-
11/21 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew previews the Week 12 AFC home games on today's podcast.
-
Week 12 QB Preview: Trust matchups?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 12 quarterback options, including...