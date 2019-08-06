Giants' Sterling Shepard: Another X-Ray on tap
Shepard (thumb) is slated to undergo another X-ray soon, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
The wideout notes that he's taking things day-by-day for now, but he has been able to get some work in at practice while he's on the mend, noting "my thumb is broken, but my legs aren't." Barring any setbacks, Shepard is expected to be fine in advance of the Giants' regular-season opener.
