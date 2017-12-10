Giants' Sterling Shepard: Appears unlikely to play

Shepard (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, appears unlikely to play in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Shepard likely won't be officially ruled in or out for the contest until after warming up in front of the training staff Sunday, but the Giants apparently aren't optimistic about the wideout's chances of suiting up. The news comes as a bit of a surprise given that Shepard was able to put in limited practices Thursday and Friday, but the 2-10 Giants don't have much incentive to run out a core player at less than full strength. Shepard's likely absence locks in tight end Evan Engram as the top receiving threat this week in the Giants' passing attack, which should get a moderate boost with Eli Manning taking back the starting quarterback gig from Geno Smith following a one-game benching.