Giants' Sterling Shepard: Appears unlikely to play
Shepard (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, appears unlikely to play in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Shepard likely won't be officially ruled in or out for the contest until after warming up in front of the training staff Sunday, but the Giants apparently aren't optimistic about the wideout's chances of suiting up. The news comes as a bit of a surprise given that Shepard was able to put in limited practices Thursday and Friday, but the 2-10 Giants don't have much incentive to run out a core player at less than full strength. Shepard's likely absence locks in tight end Evan Engram as the top receiving threat this week in the Giants' passing attack, which should get a moderate boost with Eli Manning taking back the starting quarterback gig from Geno Smith following a one-game benching.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Questionable for Week 14•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Practicing again Friday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Returns as limited participant•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Has three catches in return•
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice for Week 14
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 14 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...