Giants' Sterling Shepard: Back at practice Thursday

Shepard (hamstring) was on the field for the start of the Giants' practice Thursday, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.

The Giants will provide an update on the extent of Shepard's practice participation once the session concludes, but even if he ends up going down as a limited participant Thursday, it would put him on the right track to suit up Sunday against the Cowboys. Shepard returned from a two-game absence due to a bout with migraines to play 61 snaps in the Giants' Week 13 loss to the Raiders, reeling in three of six targets for 56 yards. His fantasy prospects should slightly improve with Eli Manning set to take back starting quarterback duties from Geno Smith following a one-game benching.