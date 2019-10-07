Giants' Sterling Shepard: Back in concussion protocol

Shepard suffered a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Vikings, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Shepard caught five of 10 targets for 49 yards and appeared to escape the contest unscathed after being evaluated for a concussion and returning to the game, but he illustrated concussion symptoms when evaluated Monday morning. It's already the 25-year-old's second concussion of the season as he was also forced to miss Week 2, but he could be looking at a more extended absence this time around. It seems extremely unlikely Shepard will clear the concussion protocol in time for Thursday's game against the Patriots. Cody Latimer and Darius Slayton figure to see increased roles in his absence.

