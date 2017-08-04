Giants' Sterling Shepard: Believed to be fine

A source said Shepard (ankle) is believed to be "in the clear," ESPN's Jordan Raanan reports.

Such language strongly implies that not only did Shepard avoid any breaks, but also avoided a high ankle sprain. If Shepard really did merely suffer a low ankle sprain -- even if it's worse than most -- he shouldn't be out more than two, maybe three weeks, and a return sooner than that would be quite plausible, too. Assuming Raanan's source is correct, and barring any setbacks, Shepard's availability for Week 1 would be all but assured. The team should announce some final clarity on Shepard's status soon enough.