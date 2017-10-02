Giants' Sterling Shepard: Brings in all five targets Sunday
Shepard secured all five of his targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 25-23 loss to the Buccaneers.
Shepard checked in as a distant fourth in targets behind the trio of Odell Beckham, Jr., Evan Engram and Brandon Marshall, but he made the most of his opportunities. The second-year wideout has been impressive despite the Giants offense's slow start, as he's posted at least five catches in three of the first four contests and already has a 100-yard effort to his credit. Shepard will look to build on Sunday's tally in a Week 5 battle against the Chargers.
