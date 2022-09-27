Shepard was carted off late in Monday's game against the Cowboys after suffering an apparent knee injury, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Shepard was injured on New York's last offensive play of the game. He got hurt without any contact and immediately clutched his leg in pain. The context around Shepard's injury suggest this could be another serious injury for the wide receiver, though New York will run additional tests to determine its nature and extent.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Garners 10 targets•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Finds end zone in Week 1•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ready for Week 1•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: To be game-time call•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Estimated as limited participant•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Limited Wednesday•