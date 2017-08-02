Giants' Sterling Shepard: Carted off practice field Wednesday
Shepard was carted off during Wednesday's practice with an apparent right ankle injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Shepard was in serious pain and emotionally shaken up while getting looked at by trainers on the sideline before being carted away, but it's still too early to determine the severity of his injury. The 2016 second-rounder figures to undergo further testing to assess the damage, while a severe injury could be in play here. If Shepard is ultimately forced to miss time, Roger Lewis and Dwayne Harris (shoulder) are among the candidates to immediately battle for the No. 3 spot at receiver behind Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Trying to improve YAC•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Posts 63 yards receiving in wild-card loss•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Picks up three catches in win•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Posts 61 yards, TD in Week 16 loss•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Catches touchdown•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Three receptions in win•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...
-
Dynasty update: Watson up, Trubisky down
Heath Cummings ranks his top 40 quarterbacks, including the summer's biggest risers and fa...
-
Tight End Tiers 2.0
You don't have to take a tight end right away, but prioritizing the position based on the first...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0
The second tier of receivers isn't where the good players end, but there is a difference once...