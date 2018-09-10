Giants' Sterling Shepard: Catches five passes
Shepard caught five of seven targets for 48 yards Sunday against the Jaguars.
Odell Beckham saw 15 targets, but Shepard was the next most involved pass catcher on the team, something that's likely to be the case often this year. Shepard draws a considerably easier matchup in Week 2 against the Cowboys.
