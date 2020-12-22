Shepard caught four of his seven targets for 51 yards Sunday night against the Browns. He also had one carry that lost three yards.
The Giants offense was sluggish behind Colt McCoy, but Shepard is getting his looks at least. He's a low-end possession option for the season's final two weeks.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Quiet in Jones' return•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Struggles against Seattle•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Gains clearance for game day•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Has reps capped at practice•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Practice reps capped•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Catches seven of eight targets•