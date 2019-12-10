Giants' Sterling Shepard: Catches four passes

Shepard caught four of seven targets for 28 yards in Monday night's 23-17 overtime loss to the Eagles.

Shepard trailed only Darius Slayton in all major receiving categories, but his production was a far cry from the rookie's 5/154/2 line. With Eli Manning at quarterback, Shepard represents the most familiar face in New York's passing offense, which figures to benefit him as long as Daniel Jones (ankle) remains sidelined. Although that situation didn't bear much fruit Monday, Week 15's matchup against the lowly Dolphins could be different for Shepard.