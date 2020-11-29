Shepard caught seven of eight targets for 64 yards during Sunday's 19-17 win over the Bengals.

Shepard led the team in receptions while finishing second in receiving yards and third in targets. His long gain went for just 16 yards as he finished under 10.0 yards per reception for the fifth straight game. Nevertheless, Shepard is averaging eight targets per game over that span and continues to see his fair share of looks. Despite an inviting matchup against the Seahawks next Sunday, Shepard's fantasy value could be hindered if Daniel Jones (hamstring) is forced to miss the game due to injury.