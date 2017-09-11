Giants' Sterling Shepard: Catches seven passes
Shepard caught seven of eight targets for 44 yards and had one carry for six more yards during Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
With Odell Beckham out, Shepard and Shane Vereen were Eli Manning's frequent check-down looks. Shepard will lose target share once Beckham returns, and Shepard's lack of big-play ability along with the addition of Brandon Marshall, who will steal red-zone looks, portends a modest impact for Shepard.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Catches two passes•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Practices in full Sunday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Likely sitting out Friday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Returns to practice•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: MRI reveals no serious damage•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Not practicing Friday•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...