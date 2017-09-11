Giants' Sterling Shepard: Catches seven passes

Shepard caught seven of eight targets for 44 yards and had one carry for six more yards during Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.

With Odell Beckham out, Shepard and Shane Vereen were Eli Manning's frequent check-down looks. Shepard will lose target share once Beckham returns, and Shepard's lack of big-play ability along with the addition of Brandon Marshall, who will steal red-zone looks, portends a modest impact for Shepard.