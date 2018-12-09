Giants' Sterling Shepard: Catches TD sans Beckham

Shepard caught two of six targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-16 win over the Redskins.

Shepard led his team in targets with Odell Beckham sidelined by a quadriceps injury, but three other Giants finished with more receiving yards. Beckham will likely return against the Titans in Week 15, bumping Shepard back down to the No. 2 wide receiver role in New York.