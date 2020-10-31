Shepard (shoulder/toe) "has a chance to play" according to Joe Judge, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledgerreports.

After being limited in practice all week due to both a shoulder and toe injury, Joe Judge says Shepard has a chance to play this Monday. Shepard returned after a four-game absence against the Eagles last week and was fairly effective (six catches, 59 yards and a touchdown), but his injury history is worrisome. Be on the lookout for further updates regarding the receiver's availability.