Shepard (toe/hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official website reports.

Shepard was a limited practice participant throughout the week but never appeared in serious danger of missing Sunday's game. He caught six of eight targets for 59 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles three weeks ago, kicking off a three-game stretch with eight or more targets and six or more catches in every game. Shepard got more work from the slot last week with Golden Tate being a healthy scratch, and the Giants now have Tate listed as questionable with a knee injury.