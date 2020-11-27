Shepard (hip/toe) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official website reports.

Shepard had the same routine prior to his Week 11 bye, listed as a limited participant in every practice Weeks 8-10. He didn't have an injury designation for any of those games, and he averaged 6.7 catches for 53.3 yards on 8.0 targets while playing at least 70 percent of offensive snaps each week. Shepard hasn't done much in terms of big plays or touchdowns the past couple years, but he always seems to see plenty of short passes.