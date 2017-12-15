Giants' Sterling Shepard: Cleared to play

Shepard (hamstring) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Shepard played through the same injury in last week's 30-10 loss to the Cowboys, catching two of three targets for 16 yards while playing a season-high 77 snaps. The workload suggests his hamstring is close to full strength, but the Giants nonetheless listed him as a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday. With Roger Lewis (hamstring) questionable and the Giants likely to be playing from behind, Shepard is well positioned for a major boost from last week's feeble target total.