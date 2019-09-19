Giants' Sterling Shepard: Clears concussion protocol
Shepard was removed from the NFL's concussion protocol Thursday after receiving clearance from an independent neurologist, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.
Shepard's return to full contact and full participation in practice earlier Thursday signaled that he was likely on track to play Sunday in Tampa Bay, but he's now officially good to go after passing all five phases of the protocol. The 25-year-old entered the season as the Giants' top wideout and could have even more targets than usual funneled his way in Week 3 with Golden Tate still suspended and depth receivers Cody Latimer (concussion), Bennie Fowler (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) all looking iffy for Sunday.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ditches no-contact jersey•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Officially limited Wednesday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Makes appearance at practice•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ready for non-contact work•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Remains in concussion protocol•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 QB Preview: Cam out too?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 3 without Drew...