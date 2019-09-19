Giants' Sterling Shepard: Clears concussion protocol

Shepard was removed from the NFL's concussion protocol Thursday after receiving clearance from an independent neurologist, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.

Shepard's return to full contact and full participation in practice earlier Thursday signaled that he was likely on track to play Sunday in Tampa Bay, but he's now officially good to go after passing all five phases of the protocol. The 25-year-old entered the season as the Giants' top wideout and could have even more targets than usual funneled his way in Week 3 with Golden Tate still suspended and depth receivers Cody Latimer (concussion), Bennie Fowler (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) all looking iffy for Sunday.