Giants' Sterling Shepard: Clears final hurdle for return

Shepard (ankle) was a full practice participant Thursday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The development backs up Shepard's assessment from Wednesday, when he told Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, "I'm straight this time." With his health not in question, Shepard is slated to make his first appearance since Week 5. In a receiving corps sans Odell Beckham (ankle) and Brandon Marshall (ankle), Shepard will be the No. 1 wideout. However, the emergence of rookie tight end Evan Engram may make Shepard the second option in the Giants' passing attack.