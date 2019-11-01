Giants' Sterling Shepard: Clears protocol

Shepard cleared the NFL's concussion protocol Friday and will play Monday against the Cowboys, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

After suffering his second concussion of the season in the Week 5 loss to the Vikings, Shepard hadn't managed anything more than limited activity in practices the past three weeks before putting in a full session Thursday. The wideout passed the final step of the concussion protocol Friday, when an independent neurologist granted him full clearance for game action. With Shepard back in the fold following a three-game absence, rookie signal-caller Daniel Jones will have all of his key weapons in the passing game at his disposal for the first time in his seven starts.