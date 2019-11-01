Giants' Sterling Shepard: Clears protocol
Shepard cleared the NFL's concussion protocol Friday and will play Monday against the Cowboys, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
After suffering his second concussion of the season in the Week 5 loss to the Vikings, Shepard hadn't managed anything more than limited activity in practices the past three weeks before putting in a full session Thursday. The wideout passed the final step of the concussion protocol Friday, when an independent neurologist granted him full clearance for game action. With Shepard back in the fold following a three-game absence, rookie signal-caller Daniel Jones will have all of his key weapons in the passing game at his disposal for the first time in his seven starts.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Logs another full practice•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Making progress•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Out for another game•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Still limited in practice•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Unlikely to play in Week 8•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 QB Preview: Sit Brissett
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 9, including...
-
Week 9 Waivers: Samuels a must-add
With the trade deadline done and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big one...
-
Week 9 WR preview: Adams in, Hilton out
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including...
-
TNF recap, latest news with Hilton out
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Week 9 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Two struggling quarterbacks in a head-to-head matchup, plus an injury replacement and a legend...