Shepard started jogging again last week for the first time since suffering a torn Achilles in December, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

Shepard's recovery from the injury, which he suffered in Week 15 last year, seems to be on track as Giants general manager Joe Schoen previously indicated that he hoped the wideout would be back by August. With that in mind, Shepard mentioned to Anderson that there's no pressure when it comes to his exact return date and that he's been limited to taking mental reps and catching balls from the jugs machine while working at the Giants' facility this offseason. The 29-year-old, who finished fourth on the team in receiving yards during his injury-riddled 2021 campaign -- hauling in 36 catches for 366 yards and one touchdown over seven games -- has appeared in 29 total games across the past three seasons.