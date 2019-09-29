Giants' Sterling Shepard: Contributes 99 scrimmage yards

Shepard caught seven of nine targets for 76 yards and carried once for an additional 23 yards during Sunday's 24-3 win over the Redskins.

Shepard led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards as he built on last week's breakout performance. He's meshed well with rookie quarterback Daniel Jones over the last two contests, catching 14 of 18 targets for 176 yards and a touchdown, in addition to 44 rushing yards. Shepard will face a tough home matchup next Sunday against the Vikings, but his prominent role in the passing game should still afford him some fantasy utility.