Giants' Sterling Shepard: Could avoid long-term absence
The Giants are optimistic about Shepard's ankle injury, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Shepard and Brandon Marshall both left Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Chargers in the second quarter, and they were later joined in the trainer's room by Odell Beckham, who could miss the rest of the season while recovering from a broken ankle. Shepard appears to have escaped with the last severe injury among the trio, potentially setting him up for a massive target share whenever he's ready to return. Roger Lewis was the Giants' only wide receiver to come out of Sunday's game without a significant injury.
