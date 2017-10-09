Giants' Sterling Shepard: Could miss time with ankle sprain
Initial testing suggests Shepard will need about two weeks to recover from the ankle sprain he suffered in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Giants don't expect Shepard to require a long-term absence, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be available for a brutal Week 6 road matchup with the Broncos. He figures to see a heavy target share whenever he's next available, as Odell Beckham (leg/ankle) is headed for a long-term absence, while Brandon Marshall's ankle sprain looked worse than Shepard's. Roger Lewis was the Giants' only healthy wideout by the end of Sunday's loss, so the team figures to sign two or three receivers in the coming days.
