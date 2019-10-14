Giants' Sterling Shepard: Could miss Week 7

Shepard (concussion) may be out for a while, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Shepard suffered concussions in Weeks 1 and 5, with the injuries occurring less than a month apart. He already missed last Thursday's 35-14 loss to the Patriots, and he's now in danger of missing a Week 7 game against the Cardinals on Sunday. With Shepard's availability in doubt, the Giants have re-signed Bennie Fowler to help with depth at wide receiver. Golden Tate and Darius Slayton both played 98 percent of snaps on offense in the Thursday loss, while Cody Latimer (46 percent) and Cody Core (34 percent) mixed in behind.