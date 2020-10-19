Shepard (toe) continues to practice on the side but could be activated from IR before Thursday's game versus the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Raanan explains that Shepard likely will need to return for Tuesday's practice to have a chance to suit up Thursday, and according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, Shepard's availability could depend on how his toe responds to pregame warmups. The fifth-year wideout hasn't played since Week 2 against the Bears. If he's able to return to the lineup, Shepard would be a starter in three-wide sets alongside Darius Slayton (foot) and Golden Tate. Through the first two games, Shepard caught eight of 10 targets for 76 yards.