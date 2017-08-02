Giants' Sterling Shepard: Dealing with ankle injury
Initial hopes are that the injury Shepard suffered at practice Wednesday is no more than either a bad ankle roll or sprain, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
At first glance, Shepard's injury had the look of a serious issue, but at this stage there appears to be at least some hope the second-year wideout avoided a major injury despite being carted off the field Wednesday. We'll look for additional updates to arrive, but if healthy in time for Week 1, Shepard is being counted on by the Giants to be part of the team's core wideout trio, a group that also includes Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall.
