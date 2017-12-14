Giants' Sterling Shepard: Dealing with hamstring injury

Shepard was limited in practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

A true game-time decision this past Sunday with the same concern, Shepard was given the all-clear but didn't have much of an impact on the outcome, reeling in two of three passes for 16 yards and losing nine yards on his only carry. He proceeded to be listed as a full participant on Wednesday's injury report, so the downgrade Thursday is somewhat worrisome. While the reduced workload may be maintenance-related, a setback of sorts could also be to blame. Consequently, Shepard's status bears watching as the weekend draws closer.