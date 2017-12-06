Giants' Sterling Shepard: Dealing with hamstring injury

Shepard (hamstring) is not practicing Wednesday, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

We'll track Shepard's status as the week rolls along, but assuming his hamstring issue is nothing major, the wideout's Week 14 fantasy prospects are bolstered by the reinstatement of Eli Manning as the Giants' starting QB. The last time the duo were on the field together in a game (in Week 10 against the 49ers), Shepard hauled in 11 of 13 targets for 142 yards.