Giants' Sterling Shepard: Dealing with hamstring injury
Shepard (hamstring) is not practicing Wednesday, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.
We'll track Shepard's status as the week rolls along, but assuming his hamstring issue is nothing major, the wideout's Week 14 fantasy prospects are bolstered by the reinstatement of Eli Manning as the Giants' starting QB. The last time the duo were on the field together in a game (in Week 10 against the 49ers), Shepard hauled in 11 of 13 targets for 142 yards.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Has three catches in return•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Says he's healthy•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Officially out against Redskins•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Questionable for Thursday•
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.