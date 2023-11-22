Shepard (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Shepard got a little more playing time the past two weeks after barely playing for two months, but he's still not getting many targets and is at best the third or fourth option in a five/six-man rotation at wide receiver. An absence for Sunday's matchup with the Patriots could mean more snaps for Wan'Dale Robinson, Parris Campbell, Jalin Hyatt and Isaiah Hodgins, especially if Darius Slayton (arm) is out as well. Shepard appears more likely to play than Slayton, who didn't practice at all Wednesday.