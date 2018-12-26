Giants' Sterling Shepard: Dealing with hip issue

Shepard (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Shepard didn't show any sign of injury during Sunday's 28-27 loss to Indianapolis, catching six of seven passes for 113 yards while handling an 89 percent snap share. He may be looking at another week as the Giants' No. 1 wide receiver, as Odell Beckham (quad) didn't take part in Wednesday's session. The Week 17 matchup looks tough on paper, but it won't all that difficult if the Cowboys rest some of their key players for at least a portion of the game.

