Giants' Sterling Shepard: Deemed day-to-day with ankle sprain
The Giants are listing Shepard (ankle) as day-to-day following his early removal from Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Chargers.
The update comes as positive news for Shepard, after initial tests conducted after Sunday's game suggested that he could be in line for a two-week absence, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Shepard certainly isn't out of the woods yet and will probably need to practice in some capacity this week before the Giants can feel comfortable counting him in for their Week 6 matchup with the Broncos, but his fantasy outlook for the rest of the season may have improved, in spite of the injury. Assuming Shepard isn't forced to miss much time with the sprained left ankle, he could step in as the Giants' top wideout after Odell Beckham fractured an ankle Sunday that will require surgery, which likely spells an end to the three-time Pro Bowler's season.
