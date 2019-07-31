Giants' Sterling Shepard: Displaying progress

Shepard hopes to have the splint on his left thumb removed next week, Newsday's Tom Rock reports.

Shepard, who is bouncing back from a thumb fracture, was able to pulling in a ball with his healthy hand during 11-on-11 drills Wednesday and run the length of the field for a TD. Though the wideout is obviously limited and sporting a non-contact jersey these days, coach Pat Shurmur is trying to keep Shepard engaged in team activities, with an eye toward being ready for Week 1.