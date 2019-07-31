Giants' Sterling Shepard: Displaying progress
Shepard hopes to have the splint on his left thumb removed next week, Newsday's Tom Rock reports.
Shepard, who is bouncing back from a thumb fracture, was able to pulling in a ball with his healthy hand during 11-on-11 drills Wednesday and run the length of the field for a TD. Though the wideout is obviously limited and sporting a non-contact jersey these days, coach Pat Shurmur is trying to keep Shepard engaged in team activities, with an eye toward being ready for Week 1.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Doesn't need surgery•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Likely out for preseason•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Suffers broken thumb•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Needs X-rays on thumb•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Looks comfortable outside•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Missing practice with wrist injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fournette vs. Cook: Who is the pick?
Dave Richard takes you step by step on how to compare two injury-prone running backs, and gives...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Hype Hooper
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Running back tells from PFF grades
Pro Football Focus has experts grading every play of every game, and the results from last...
-
Fantasy football: Impact of new coaches
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Dead Zone RB fades, 11 late targets
Ben Gretch applies his new metric TRAP and his look at the Running Back Dead Zone to identify...
-
Zero-RB is alive and well
Heath Cummings says you should have no fear starting your team with elite wide receivers and...