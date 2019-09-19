Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ditches no-contact jersey

Shepard (concussion) was on the field for the start of Thursday's practice and wasn't sporting a non-contact jersey, Ryan Dunleavy of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Shepard was listed as a limited participant while donning the red no-contact jersey at the Giants' first session of the week Wednesday, but he appears poised to upgrade to full participation Thursday. According to Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York, coach Pat Shurmur said that he expects Shepard to gain clearance from the concussion protocol later Thursday, which would put the wideout on track to suit up Sunday at Tampa Bay. Shepard's expected return should provide a nice boost to a Giants offense that will be breaking in a new starting quarterback in Daniel Jones this weekend.