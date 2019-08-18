Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ditches non-contact jersey
Shepard (thumb) was not sporting a non-contact jersey at practice Sunday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Per Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site, coach Pat Shurmur noted Sunday that "it's just the next step in the process" for Shepard. We'll go a little further and say that it's a pretty big step, however, and one which puts the team's top wideout on pace to be good to go in time for Week 1 action. For his part, Shepard indicated Sunday that his thumb has healed up pretty fast and he's "feeling good."
