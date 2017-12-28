Giants' Sterling Shepard: Does elliptical work Thursday

Shepard (neck) didn't take part in team drills during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice and was instead working out on a bike, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.

Shepard did the same activity during Wednesday's practice and was listed as a non-participant, so it looks like he'll be in line for the same designation again Thursday. Back-to-back absences to begin the practice week don't portend well for Shepard's availability for the season finale against the Redskins, but the wideout's odds of suiting up Sunday would improve if he's able to put forth a limited or full showing at Friday's session.