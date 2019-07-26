Giants' Sterling Shepard: Doesn't need surgery
Shepard (thumb) doesn't need surgery and may return to practice before the end of training camp, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Early reports hinted at the broken thumb potentially threatening Shepard's Week 1 availability, but coach Pat Shurmur said Friday that he isn't at all worried about the injury, per Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York. It's some much-needed good news for a Giants team that lost fellow wideout Corey Coleman to a torn ACL during Thursday's practice. Regardless of his preseason participation, Shepard is expected to be fine for Week 1 at Dallas.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Likely out for preseason•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Suffers broken thumb•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Needs X-rays on thumb•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Looks comfortable outside•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Missing practice with wrist injury•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Inks four-year extension•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Who's got an easy schedule in 2019? Whose September might make you rethink putting your trust...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: ADP
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about Average Draft Position data, highlighting...
-
Fantasy FB breakouts: Winston, Mattison
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Camp News: Shepard out with thumb injury
Sterling Shepard fractured his thumb on the first day of practice for the Giants. Chris Towers...
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you start your draft? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR
Drafting Saquon Barkley at No. 1 overall in PPR is easy. But Jamey Eisenberg shows you what...