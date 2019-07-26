Giants' Sterling Shepard: Doesn't need surgery

Shepard (thumb) doesn't need surgery and may return to practice before the end of training camp, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Early reports hinted at the broken thumb potentially threatening Shepard's Week 1 availability, but coach Pat Shurmur said Friday that he isn't at all worried about the injury, per Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York. It's some much-needed good news for a Giants team that lost fellow wideout Corey Coleman to a torn ACL during Thursday's practice. Regardless of his preseason participation, Shepard is expected to be fine for Week 1 at Dallas.