Giants' Sterling Shepard: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Shepard (concussion) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.
Although he fit in some jogging during this session, Shepard has yet to be cleared for even individual drills. Considering the path he must travel to get out of the concussion protocol, his lack of activity doesn't bode well for his Week 2 status. Nonetheless, Shepard has a pair of practices to put himself on track for a potential appearance Sunday against the Bills.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Fits in some jogging Wednesday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: In concussion protocol•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: May have concussion•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Done with thumb splint•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: On pace for Week 1 appearance•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Ruled out for Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Hunter Henry injury reaction
Ben Gretch reacts to the news Hunter Henry has a tibial plateau fracture.
-
Week 2 TE Preview: Replacing Henry
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 2 including Hunter...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Got a tough decision to make at QB in Week 2? Jamey Eisenberg has his start and sit calls ready...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 Rankings: Bounceback coming?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 2 rankings...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...