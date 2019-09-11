Giants' Sterling Shepard: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Shepard (concussion) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

Although he fit in some jogging during this session, Shepard has yet to be cleared for even individual drills. Considering the path he must travel to get out of the concussion protocol, his lack of activity doesn't bode well for his Week 2 status. Nonetheless, Shepard has a pair of practices to put himself on track for a potential appearance Sunday against the Bills.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories