Giants' Sterling Shepard: Done with thumb splint
Shepard (thumb) has been practicing without a splint for more than a week, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Shepard was held out for the entire preseason after he fractured the tip of his left thumb on the second day of training camp. He said he'll be ready for the season opener Sunday in Dallas, with a good chance to draw steady targets as the unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver while Golden Tate serves a four-game suspension. It remains to be seen if the Giants even list Shepard on their Week 1 injury report.
