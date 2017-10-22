Giants' Sterling Shepard: Expected back Sunday
Shepard (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Seahawks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Shepard missed last week's game against the Broncos because of the injury, but he returned to practice this week and should be good to go as the Giants continue to try to fill the huge void left by Odell Beckham's season-ending ankle injury.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Questionable for Week 7•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Limited Thursday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Says he practiced at full speed•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Returns to practice•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Will not play in Week 6•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Sits out practice Thursday•
-
Week 7 injury updates
Leonard Fournette's status is one for Fantasy players to keep a close eye on heading into action...
-
Week 7 DFS plays
If you're playing on FanDuel there's no better game to stack than the Falcons and the Patr...
-
Jamey Eisenberg Week 7 sleepers
Chris Ivory and Derrick Henry could be popular players in Week 7 based on injuries at running...
-
Week 7 backup plans
Chris Towers goes through the biggest names on the injury to figure out who you might need...
-
NFL Week 7 fantasy football rankings
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor in your fantasy...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...