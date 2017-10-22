Giants' Sterling Shepard: Expected back Sunday

Shepard (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Seahawks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Shepard missed last week's game against the Broncos because of the injury, but he returned to practice this week and should be good to go as the Giants continue to try to fill the huge void left by Odell Beckham's season-ending ankle injury.

