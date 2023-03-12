The Giants are expected to re-sign Shepard (knee) on Wednesday, when the new league year begins, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Shepard was selected by the Giants in the second round of the 2016 Draft and has been a steady producer since, through he's dealt with numerous injuries over the last four seasons and appeared in just 32 games during that stretch. He tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2022 campaign and remains in the rehab process, but the impending deal with the Giants suggests New York is happy with the progress the 30-year-old wideout has made so far. However, his status for the start of the 2023 campaign remains unclear.