Giants' Sterling Shepard: Expected to see opportunities increase
Shepard figures to see more targets after Odell Beckham (quadriceps) was surprisingly ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest against the Redskins.
It's been an inconsistent second season for Shepard to date, but the 24-year-old is poised for a major opportunity with the news that Beckham would not be available Sunday. Against a Redskins' defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to the wide receiver position, Shepard figures to easily exceed 17.5 percent of the team targets - his current average this season - and should present a very lucrative fantasy option for season long and daily players alike.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Upgrades to full participation•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Limited to start week•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Dealing with rib pain•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Continues underwhelming production•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Reenters Sunday's contest•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Hurts ribs Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Mailbag
Chris Towers goes through reader questions to answer some of the most pressing heading into...
-
Week 14 Sleepers
The Fantasy playoffs are here in most leagues, and Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to consider...