Giants' Sterling Shepard: Expects to play following bye week
Shepard (ankle) said Tuesday he will "be ready to go" for Week 9's matchup with the Rams, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Shepard has missed the last two contests due to a sprained left ankle after the Giants elected to exercise caution in Week 7. However, with Shepard now having an additional week off to rest the injury, he should be in good shape to return to the field next Sunday and take over as the team's No. 1 wide receiver. Expect an official update to come on Shepard once the team resumes practice.
