Giants' Sterling Shepard: Expects to play Sunday

Shepard (ankle) indicated that he fully expects to suit up Sunday against the Rams, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Shepard was only a limited participant during the Giants' first practice of the week Wednesday, but it appears he's in line to put in a full session by Thursday or Friday, which would just about remove any doubt about his availability for Week 9. Now more than three weeks removed from the left ankle sprain he suffered Oct. 8 against the Chargers, Shepard will find himself atop the receiver depth chart after Odell Beckham (ankle) and Brandon Marshall (ankle) sustained season-ending injuries in that same contest.