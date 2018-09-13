Giants' Sterling Shepard: Expects to practice fully Thursday
Shepard (back) said he anticipates being a full participant in Thursday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Shepard came out of the Giants' season-opening loss to the Jaguars with the back injury, which resulted in his reps being restricted in the team's first practice of Week 2. The wideout indicated that he feels better a day after the limited workload, so he should take all the snaps with the Giants' first-team offense during Thursday's session. Shepard appears in little danger of missing Sunday's game in Dallas.
