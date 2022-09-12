Shepard caught two of four targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Titans.

With the Giants down 13-6 in the third quarter, Shepard got free deep and hauled in a 65-yard TD pass from Daniel Jones. That was enough to lead the Giants in receiving, as no other New York player reached 60 yards. Shepard hasn't stayed healthy enough to reach 100 targets in a season since 2018, but he saw more volume in Week 1 than Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney combined, and the veteran could prove to be the team's most reliable option at wideout in 2022.